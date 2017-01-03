LEADERS MUST BE HONEST: OPPOSITION LEADER

January 3, 2017
The Opposition Leader Hon. Jeremiah Manele. Photo credit: Parliament.

Solomon Islands is stagnant as leaders have lost focus of the future we want for our children, says Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition Jeremiah Manele.

Hon. Manele said leaders must be honest in taking up their mandated responsibility to serve the people of Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader conveyed his tribute to those who strive to ensure safety and security is maintained in our communities.

“Our country is stagnant because our leaders have lost focus of the future we want for our children. Therefore, as leaders, we must be honest and serious in taking up our mandated responsibilities in serving our people before ourselves. With that in mind, I would like to pay particular tribute to our brave servicemen and women who are helping to maintain safety and security for all of us at home.”

