Let’s clean up Honiara: City Council

Honiara Town Council is looking at new ways to reduce the rubbish problem around the capital.

Speaking to SIBC’s Distaem Nao host Henry Oritaimae on Wednesday morning, Honiara City Council health inspector environment division George Titiulu said the council was looking at various “waste minimisation practices”.

“We are working out ways for us to understand how to reduce rubbish and how we are generating the rubbish (in the) urban areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII) is gearing up towards a massive clean up at the National Referral Hospital frontage on the weekend.

The cleanup was planned after the hospital’s frontage and drainage became covered by grasses, shrubs and disposable rubbish.

FSII Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Afuga said the clean up would help eradicate mosquito breeding sites at the hospital.