LOCAL PASENGER VESSEL SINKS

A local passenger vessel, the MV Francis Gerena has sunk between Ngella in the Central Islands and Malaita Province.

Captain Tim Harris, the Solomon Islands Maritime Safety Administration Acting director confirms to SIBC news, SIMSA received reports of the sinking boat early afternoon and immediately dispatched four vessels and a helicopter to assist rescue survivors.

Captain Harris adds, it is too early to make head counts of survivors as rescue boats are still on their way to the scene.

SIBC news understands, the boat was on its way to North Malaita from Honiara when it sunk.

Everybody onboard the boat were safely rescued and transported to Honiara at 10 pm last night.