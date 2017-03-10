Man dies on diving trip

A man is believed to have drowned while diving outside Veravaulu Village, North-West Guadalcanal.

It is understood the death occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased’s diving partner Paul Kole said his friend was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He said he waited for thirty minutes but his friend never resurfaced.

“I waited and waited,” he told SIBC. “And it was too late.

“I tried to call for help, but the men came and tried to help but the man was already dead. So I don’t really know what caused his death, it was the drink or muscle pull or… ”

Two divers from Visale came to assist and managed to pull the body from the water and return it to his family.