MARINERS & PUBLIC TO BE CAREFUL: RSIPF

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) persistently warn mariners and travelling public to be highly cautious in this new year.

Police Commissioner Frank Prendergast reiterated this statement last week after receiving reports of maritime issues during the festivity.

Commissioner Prendergast emphasizes on some basic safety measures.

“I’d encourage people when they are going out that they make sure people know where they are travelling; that they are paying attention to what the weather forecasts are; make sure they’ve got enough fuel, water and food on their boat; that if they’ve got enough to get to their destination and if they got into trouble they got enough to keep themselves safe.”

SIBC News understands the joint Safe Boat Operation involving SIMSA and the local police continues.