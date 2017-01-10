MASSIVE CLEAN-UP ON FSII

The Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII) management has convened a mass clean up of all unnecessary comments on its Facebook page over the weekend.

This means any member that violates the FSII discussion rules and guidelines is suctioned to be penalised without warning.

FSII President Benjamin Afuga explains the key reasons for this undertaking.

“We’ve noticed that since the beginning of this year we started to have a lot of new members especially young members, a lot of them Solomon Islanders using the Forum just like any other social networking group. There have been too many unnecessary and unprofessional commentaries that undermine and questions the vision, mission objectives and core values and even repetition on FSII where serious discussions should happen.”