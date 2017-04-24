Mayor calls for reintroduction of death penalty

Honiara City Mayor Andrew Mua has called on legislators to reintroduce the death penalty into the Solomon Islands.

In light of the barbaric killing of Chinese couple Jimmy and Joy Kwan over the Easter, Mr Mua said tougher laws could help prevent murders.

“I call on the government through its judicial arm to review its laws to bring tougher penalties to these kinds of people,” he said at the rally to condemn the murders on Sunday.

“Policy makers must re-look at bringing tougher laws to deter such barbaric killings in the near future.”

The Solomon Islands formally abolished the death penalty in 1978.