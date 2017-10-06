Meet the seven contestants for the Miss Solomon Islands Pageant 2017

Seven women are vying for the Miss Solomon Islands crown this year.

They started their schedule this week to prepare for the final showdown on the 20th and 21st of this month.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “Women in peace and harmony with society.”

SIBC put together the girls’ profiles.

Contestant 1: Name: Mowisha Angiki, Age: 18 years old, Province: Renbel Occupation: Student – Foundation Science USP Honiara Campus. Interests: Art Drawing

Contestant 2: Name: Emily Laura Chan, Age: 18 years old, Province: Renbel, Gilbert & Chinese Occupation: Student St. Nicholas Interests: Netball, swimming, reading, drawing & traveling

Contestant 3: Name:Grime Ezra, Age:19 years old, Province – Guadalcanal & Malaita; Occupation – Form 6 student St.Johns Interests:singing, hair dressing

Contestant 4: Name: Hephzibah Karibule, Age:21 yrs old, Province – Western/Isabel; Occupation – Physiotherapist Bachelor of Physiotherapy Interests: singing, reading, earning money

Contestant 5: Name: Marrisah Senikau Fox, Age: 22 yrs old, Province – Malaita/PNG; Occupation – Student USP centre Bachelor of Tourism & Management Interests: baking, meeting new people, being adventurous, reading

Contestant 6: Name: Venaliz-Tehesuinga Lai, Age: 19 yrs old, Province – West/Renbel/Chinese; Occupation – Cert III Hospitality Interests: dancing & singing

Contestant 7: Name: Gladys Vasuni; 21 yrs old, Province – Guadalcanal; Occupation Tourism student, Tour Guide Interests: singing, music, reading