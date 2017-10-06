Meet the seven contestants for the Miss Solomon Islands Pageant 2017

Pageants, Solomon Islands, Top Headlines, Tourism, Youth
October 6, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

The seven contestants started preparations for the show this week.

Seven women are vying for the Miss Solomon Islands crown this year.

They started their schedule this week to prepare for the final showdown on the 20th and 21st of this month.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “Women in peace and harmony with society.”

SIBC put together the girls’ profiles.

Mowisha Angiki

Contestant 1: Name: Mowisha Angiki, Age: 18 years old, Province: Renbel Occupation: Student – Foundation Science USP Honiara Campus. Interests: Art Drawing

 

Emily Laura Chan

Contestant 2: Name: Emily Laura Chan,  Age: 18 years old, Province: Renbel, Gilbert & Chinese Occupation: Student St. Nicholas Interests: Netball, swimming, reading, drawing & traveling

 

Grime Ezra

Contestant 3: Name:Grime Ezra, Age:19 years old,  Province – Guadalcanal & Malaita; Occupation – Form 6 student St.Johns  Interests:singing, hair dressing

 

                  

Hephzibah Karibule

Contestant 4:  Name: Hephzibah Karibule,  Age:21 yrs old,  Province – Western/Isabel;  Occupation – Physiotherapist Bachelor of Physiotherapy  Interests: singing, reading, earning money

 

Marrisah Senikau Fox

Contestant 5:  Name: Marrisah Senikau Fox, Age: 22 yrs old,  Province – Malaita/PNG; Occupation – Student USP centre Bachelor of Tourism & Management  Interests: baking, meeting new people, being adventurous, reading

 

Venaliz Tehesuinga Lai

Contestant 6: Name: Venaliz-Tehesuinga Lai, Age: 19 yrs old, Province – West/Renbel/Chinese; Occupation – Cert III Hospitality Interests: dancing & singing

 

Gladys Vasuni

Contestant 7: Name: Gladys Vasuni; 21 yrs old, Province – Guadalcanal; Occupation Tourism student, Tour Guide  Interests: singing, music, reading

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
Follow SIBC
Get every new post delivered to your inbox

Join other followers

Powered By WPFruits.com