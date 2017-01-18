MSG LEADERS HAVE GREAT RESPONSIBILITIES

The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Chair, Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare says leaders of MSG countries have a ‘greater’ responsibility to ensure their decisions have positive impacts on the lives of their citizens.

The MSG Chair made the remarks Monday night at a function held at the Iririki Resort attended by Vanuatu Government officials, Heads of Foreign Diplomatic Missions and the MSG Director General and Heads of Divisions.

The MSG Chair says this greater responsibility to ensure all MSG leaders’ decisions have positive impacts on the lives of their people.

Additionally, they must shoulder this responsibility with wisdom from the Almighty God.

The MSG Chair is currently in the Vanuatu capital Port Vila for the first leg of his second MSG Capitals’ tour.