National forest inventory proposed for Solomon Islands

The Ministry of Forestry is proposing a national forest inventory for the country.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Forestry Vaeno Vigulu said the inventory would clarify how much forest the country has and if we should continue exporting logs.

Mr Vigulu said a proposal had been submitted to the Government for the inventory.

“Currently preparation is ongoing,” Mr Vigulu said. “Capacity building is going on deciding on what sort of designs and what sort of plots we need to take and establish is also going on and a proposal has been submitted to FAO (Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations) to support this nation wide inventory.

“It’s looking good because FAO is also coming around to do capacity building before the actual implementation of the national forest inventory.”

Mr Vigulu added the demand for logs from the world timber market would decrease in five years time.