NEW $20 BILL COST MILLIONS: CBSI

Solomon Islands through its premier financial institution – Central Bank of Solomon Islands has spent about $500,000,000 from its reserves to purchase the new $20.00 notes.

Chief Manager, Currency and Banking Operations of Central Bank of Solomon Islands Mr Daniel Haridi reveals.

“Only the gold colour has changed from the brownish colour to this bold colour.”

Mr Haridi calls on the general public to take great ownership of the new expensive notes.

“I think we’ve got a lot of feedback from the print media and also the radio that people found it difficult to differentiate $10.00 from $20.00 so I think it’s better for us to have something that can easily be identified.”