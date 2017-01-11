NEW $20 NOTE INTRODUCED SOON

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) will soon introduce a new $20.00 note into circulation.

This was confirmed by CBSI Public Relations and Communication Officer Uriel Matanani.

“The Central Bank of Solomon Islands is getting ready to introduce into circulation a new $20.00 banknote which is basically part of a series of new notes in ensuring safer and secure notes for everyone to use.”

He says the CBSI Governor and other officials will launch the new $20.00 note Friday next week.

“The note will be launched by the Central Bank Governor along with other officials on 20th this month, which is Friday next week and the new note should be available on Monday 23rd for everybody’s use and by that time commercial banks will also issue them out to the public.”