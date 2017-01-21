NEW AIRLINES CEO OUTLINED NEW PRIORITIES

Solomon Airlines newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Brett Gerbers has spelled out priority areas in the State Owned Enterprise needing immediate attention.

Speaking at his welcome cocktail last night, CEO Gerbers said he needs to firstly address pressing issues and developing a plan to deal with them.

Mr. Brett said unreliable domestic service is one of the biggest issues needing an instantaneous settlement.

“The biggest issues, of course, are the unreliable domestic service which we operate at the moment and that is driven to some extent by the fleet mix, we have one written norman islander.”

He adds, upgrading the six airstrips in the provinces is among priorities.