New anti-corruption bill reaches Parliament

The new version of the anti-corruption bill that was withdrawn in August has made it to Parliament.

The Anti-Corruption Bill 2017 was tabled for its first reading during the sitting of Parliament on Monday.

It was the only bill that went through first reading in the session.

Other bills currently before the House include the Whistleblowers Protection Bill 2016, the Legal Profession Bill 2017, the Prescription of Ministers (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Strata Titles Bill 2017, the Citizenship Bill 2017, and the Constitution (Amendment) (Dual Citizenship) Bill 2017.

Parliament is on special adjournment until Thursday. It will resume for one day before adjourning to Monday, November 6.