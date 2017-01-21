NEW NOTES TO COUNTER FAKE NOTES: CBSI

The introduction of new banknotes into the country’s money system is part of efforts by the Central Bank of Solomon Islands to counter fake notes entering our money system.

Public Relations and Communication officer of the Central Bank, Uriel Matanani told SIBC News.

He says a reason behind the introduction of new banknotes by CBSI is to keep abreast of the latest technology used by counterfeiters to copy our notes.

“In fact one of the reasons is to try and do away with how easy it is because at the moment we have, you know, new technology producing top end printers with which people can easily print our money so with these new sets of notes that we are introducing since 2013 where we introduced the new $100, $50 and now $20; it is actually to help Solomon Islanders to try and maintain the understanding of which is a fake note and which one is a real genuine note.”

Meanwhile, Mr Matanani adds, those who usually get caught in the work of counterfeiters do not familiarise themselves with our banknotes.

“Those who usually get caught in the work of counterfeiters are those who do not get to really familiarise or train themselves to understand the approach that we are advocating, always check your money, always look for the security features and feel the paper as a normal paper is different from our paper money.”