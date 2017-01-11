The United Church in the Solomon Islands has a new Bishop for its Lauru region in Choiseul province.

He is Bishop Reverend Amos Kube.

Bishop Kube was ordained by Bishop Reverend Wilfred Kurepitu this morning at Bangara village, North-West Choiseul.

Media Coordinator for Christ the King Parish at Bangara Nerio Ulemiki reports.

“The new United Church Bishop for Lauru region has been ordained today at 10 am in Bangara village, North-West Choiseul by Most Reverent Wilfred Kurepitu who is Moderator of the United Church in Solomon Islands, witnessed by a delegation from the United Church and a crowd of Bangara villagers.”

Bishop Amos Kube succeeded Bishop Galo Rusa who has retired.