No suspects, yet, on Chinese couple killing

There is no update – and currently no firm suspects – on the brutal killing of a Chinese couple in Honiara, with Police yet to update media on the state of the investigation today.

Honiara Police have also so far declined to comment on multiple rumours circulating social media on the existence of a hard drive allegedly showing CCTV footage on the break-in before the cameras were destroyed and the suspected double murder took place.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has assured the children, family members and Solomon Islands Chinese Community that the Government, through the Royal Solomon Islands Police force would ensure the perpetrators of the horrific murder of the naturalised Solomon Islands couple over the weekend would be brought to justice.

The Government described the act as ‘cold-blooded murder’.

The couple, who have been living in the Solomon Islands for 20 years and have two children currently studying in Canada, were found stabbed to death, covered in blood, by police on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Sogavare said it was totally unacceptable in our society.

He said the couple were among the many naturalised Solomon Islanders who had committed themselves to doing business in Solomon Islands and contributed significantly to government revenue collections.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister passed on the Government’s profound condolences to the children of the couple and their family members both in Solomon Islands.

He also passed on his condolences to the Solomon Islands Chinese Community.