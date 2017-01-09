NO WARNING YET ON EXTREME WEATHER CONDITIONS

There is no warning yet on extreme conditions in relation to the current cyclone season.

Director of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Services Lloyd Tahani says his office has not received any significant report recently.

Mr Tahani says the country will however, continue to expect rain throughout the week.

“Currently we have a trough that is located West of the country. It is affected by some showers and isolated thunderstorms we are experiencing now. And this will go on for the week.”

The cyclone season according to the weather authority, will end in April.