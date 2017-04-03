North West Choiseul gets radio boost through SIBC

More people from North West Choiseul will now be able to tune into SIBC, after their member of parliament, Hon. Connelly Sadakabatu, took advantage of an SIBC promotion.

Mr Sadakabatu this morning purchased 10 high-quality radios off SIBC to bring back to his people.

Mr Sadakabatu said he saw the importance of keeping the people of his constituency informed, and bought the radios for this purpose.

Mr Sadakabatu was the first of the Members of Parliament to respond to SIBC’s promotion, which has urged members of parliament to buy the radios to hand out to their people.

The radios cost $230 SBD.