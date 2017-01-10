NRH AWAITS BLOOD TESTS TO VERIFY SEPTICEMIA

The National Referral Hospital is waiting for laboratory results to confirm the cause of death for three people during the period from 29 December 2016 to 6 January 2017.

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services today said the three cases were presented to health facilities with fever, headache and low blood pressure.

The statement said two people have died last week, with the third case Dr an 11-year-old boy, passed away last Friday.

It said blood samples have been sent overseas for testing.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent at the Hospital Dr Rooney Jagilly said the hospital and the Ministry of Health are waiting for the tests before declaring any results.

Dr Jagilly said the cause of death in these three cases seem to be septicemia, which means toxins are present in the blood.

He adds, this can be caused by many different kinds of bacteria. However, the causes will only be known after test results are received.

Mr Jagili said the low number of cases and the fact that more than 10 days have passed between the second and third cases suggested there is no current evidence of any outbreak.

The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation through continuing analysis and surveillance efforts, and commits to keeping the public informed as more information comes to light.

The Health authority advises the public to seek immediate medical attention if they have fever, vomiting or sever skin rash.