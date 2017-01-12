ONLY SIMSA CAN RECOMMEND VOYAGES

Only the Solomon Islands Maritime Safety Administration (SIMSA) can recommend different voyages for all registered and operated vessels in the country.

This safety requirement is very crucial as all ships are designed for different maritime destinations.

Officer in charge of the SIMSA Safe Boats Operation, Derek Saru ships serving the outer islands can only be identified by SIMSA.

“We are also responsible for identifying which ships can service the outer islands because we have a lot of ships here but there are ships not designed for the outer islands and there are others designed only for the inner or nearby islands so we have to allocate those ships for survey and inspection and approval before it can be able to sail to a certain destination. If it failed to pass the inspection then we will not allow that vessel to sail for its intended destination.”