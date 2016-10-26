OPPOSITION AMUSED OF PAP’s SUPPORT FOR PM

The Parliamentary Opposition Group said it is surprised the People’s Alliance Party (PAP) has affirmed its support to the Prime Minister.

The Group said it was disappointing and raised a lot of questions that such should be published by the third and an important member of the DCC Government.

A statement from the Group described the PAP affirmation as uncalled for.

It said even surprising is the affirmation has excluded the other two parties that formed the DCC Government.

The Opposition Group urged the other two members to clarify their positions.

It says not doing so would leave serious doubts over the solidarity of the Coalition, and would even affirm there could be more serious issues within the Sogavare-led Government.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Group said it is even unacceptable that instead of responding to its various calls and the public on issues of national interest, the Government appears to reveal why it is not acting responsibly.

The Group adds it would have preferred if PAP and its coalition partners announce to the people the Coalition’s major policy achievements to date rather than just announcing their support for the Prime Minister.