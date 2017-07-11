Opposition question Government on West and Choi elections

The Parliamentary Opposition Group has called on the Government to explain where it will source funds to finance the Western and Choiseul provincial elections as these elections were never budgeted for.

The Opposition Group said whilst it acknowledged the confirmation of elections for the two provinces by the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS); the ministry must clarify how it will fund the elections.

The provincial elections of these two provinces were never budgeted for so it will be interesting to note how the Government is expected to fund these elections, it said.

The Opposition Group said it would be too late if the Government is planning to fund the elections awaiting the upcoming supplementary budget.

It said, in fact, logistics and registration processes should already be taking place now as September is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the Opposition urged the Ministry responsible for Provincial Government to announce the election dates for Western and Choiseul Provinces as soon as possible.

This will allow candidates and voters to be prepared and to avoid disappointments.

The Parliamentary Opposition Group wants the Government to clarify the status of the voters’ registration review for the impending National General Elections.

The Opposition understands work on the review should have already commenced last month in June.