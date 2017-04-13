Parliament moves to ban visitors in the Chamber

The Parliamentary House Committee is working on a new Standing Order seeking to ban visitors from the Parliamentary Chamber.

The Member of Parliament for North-East Guadalcanal Dr Derek Sikua said it came after a review of the standing orders.

“A new Standing Order we are looking at is to ban visitors in the chambers,” he said.

“What this will mean Sir, is that no person will be allowed in the chambers except of course MPs and the Attorney General where he is required and of course yourself and our Parliament staff Mr Speaker, but Ministers will not have the services of their PS’s to turn to during question time.”