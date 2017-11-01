PM appoints 8 ministers to consolidate coalition

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is moving to consolidate his coalition government with the appointment of eight ministers following the resignation of nine ministers last weekend.

The eight ministers, including four reshuffled ministers and four new appointments, took their oath of office at the Government House today.

Five ministers were sworn in this morning: Duddley Kopu for Rural Development and Indigenous Affairs; Jimson Tanagada for Police, National Security and Correctional Services; Ismael Avui for Development Planning and Aid Coordination; Augustine Auga for Agriculture and Livestock; and Nestor Giro for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening.

The other ministers, who were sworn in this afternoon, are Bradley Tovosia for Forestry and Research; Dickson Mua for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification; and Moses Garu for Home Affairs.

Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Alex Akwai said the ministers took their oath of office in front of Governor-General Sir Frank Kabui, the Prime Minister and senior government officials.

Mr Akwai said despite the changes, the government will try to maintain stability in the current political situation.

He said, “Political stability is one important thing for the government in terms of progress and development.”