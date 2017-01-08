POLICE ACKNOWLEDGED COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has acknowledged community support towards ensuring a peaceful celebration during the festive season.

Police Commissioner Frank Prendergast said, though a number of arrests were made, Police was pleased to see how people behave during celebrations.

Mr Prendergast made the acknowledgement during his recent media conference.

“Police were clearly very busy as we are normally at that time of the year and both our traffic operations and other operations over the Christmas period and New Year did result in a number of arrests but all in all we are very pleased with how the community behaved and how people enjoyed themselves safely.”