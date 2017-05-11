Police identify two suspects in Easter double murder

Police have confirmed they have identified two suspects in Auki in relation to the double murder of two Chinese shop owners over the Easter weekend.

In what is a major breakthrough in the case, RSIPF Commissioner Matthew Varley said in a press conference today Police used the CCTV footage from the crime scene to identify the suspects alleged to have been involved in the murder of well-known couple Gongzhen Lao and Yuegui Wu also known as Jimmy and Joy Kwan.

But despite the footage Police are yet to make an arrest. Commissioner Varley said that investigation taskforce was currently in Malaita to locate the suspects who are understood to be hiding.

He said they were currently working with community elders in Malaita to identify where the two men were.

Mr. Varley also said that there could be more suspects involved, but the current priority was to find and apprehend the two identified in the footage.

“I has been reported this week that the investigation has identified suspects, I can confirm that is correct,” Mr Varley told media this morning.

“We have also identified the car used when the crime happened. But I’m not in the position to reveal to you the names of the two suspects at this time, because our investigation is still ongoing in terms of locating them.”

The brutal double murder of the Chinese couple shocked Honiara, with thousands marching in protest late last month.

The couple, who owned and run and restaurant and LGZ shop in Town Ground were buried earlier this month.

The CCTV footage will be sent to Australia for further examination.

By Lowen Sei