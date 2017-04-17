Police investigate suspected brutal murder in Honiara

Police are this morning continuing investigations into the suspected brutal murder of a Chinese couple who operated the LGZ bottle shop, a restaurant and shop in Honiara.

The couple were found by a security guard on Saturday night at Melanesian Haus at Matavale, Town Ground.

Police were still confirming the time of deaths, however they suspected the deaths occurred over the weekend.

Unconfirmed reports alleged the bodies had stub wounds and covered in blood.

However, the Crime and Intelligence Unit declined to provide further information about the deaths as Police Forensics are this morning still investigating the cause of death.

SIBC News was informed at the scene, the last time the business opened its doors was on Saturday.

The bodies were later taken to the National Referral Hospital morgue for further investigation by Police.