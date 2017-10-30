Police recapture escapees

The search for two escapees who have been at large for nearly two weeks is over.

Police recaptured Monday both men who escaped from custody at the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Eric Nathaniel Jr was recaptured early Monday morning at Blue Flag Beach in the Mamara area of Northwest Guadalcanal.

Frank Firimolea was recaptured Monday afternoon in the White River area of West Honiara after police found the car in which he was traveling parked at the White River 02 bus stop.

The criminal investigations department of police in Guadalcanal Province was investigating a store break-in at the Kauvare area over the weekend, and that led them to the car. Police surrounded the car and found Mr Firimolea inside.

Police will allege in court that both men escaped from lawful custody.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner, National Capital and Crime Prevention, Patricia Leta said police have also taken in Mr Nathaniel’s wife for questioning on giving false information to police.

Mr Nathaniel and his wife are expected to appear in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court today.

Before their escape, both men were remanded in custody at the Honiara court in connection with armed robbery charges. They got away from police outside the court as they were about to be transported to the Rove correctional facility.

It is alleged that the two men were involved in an armed home invasion at Panatina Ridge on October 13.

“The successful recapture of both escapees is the result of cooperation between the police and members of the community who came forward with information on the movement of

the two men,” said Supervising Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Gwen Ratu. “Police applauds the public for this as it shows that people respect the rule of law in this country and will do all they can to protect it.”