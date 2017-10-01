Police station day gives students inside look at operations

Hundreds of secondary school students got an inside look at the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force last week.

Students visited police stations in Honiara and in provinces across the country on Friday as part of the Open Police Station Day initiative to inform the youth population about the police force.

Open Police Station Day is one of the activities in the RSIPF media strategy to build community confidence in the police, said Supervising Commissioner of Police Juanita Matanga. It was part of Blue Ribbon Day, which commemorated the lives of officers who died while the serving in the force.

Students from Bishop Epalle Catholic School and St. John’s Community High School visited police headquarters in Rove, Honiara. They were briefed on the work of departments including the Explosive Ordnance Division, National Response Department, forensics, and the police academy.

Commissioner Matanga said the event gives young people the opportunity to understand the role of various police departments in maintaining law and order in the country.