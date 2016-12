Preparations for the 2018 Melanesian Festival begins as early as next year.

This is according to the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Member of Parliament for Ngella Constituency Bartholomew Parapolo.

Minister Parapolo made the comment in parliament when asked by MP for North East Guadalcanal Dr. Derek Sikua regarding preparations for the event.

The Minister adds, funds for the preparation will derive from the Culture division.

Solomon Islands will host the Melanesian Festival in 2018.