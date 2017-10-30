Prime Minister faces no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare faces a motion of no confidence when Parliament resumes on Monday, November 6.

Speaker of Parliament Ajilon Jasper Nasiu received the motion from the Leader of the Parliamentary Independent Group Dr Derek Sikua yesterday.

According to the Constitution, a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister cannot be passed in Parliament unless notice of the motion has been given to the Speaker at least seven clear days before it is introduced.

Deputy Clerk to the National Parliament David Kusilifu said the motion should be ready when Parliament resumes next Monday.

No explanation has been given for the motion of no confidence, but Dr Sikua is expected to state his reasons for not having confidence in the Prime Minister when he moves the motion.

In Parliament today, a majority of MPs from the government bench moved to the Opposition and Independent benches — a sign of changed allegiance.

After its resumption today, Parliament was adjourned to Thursday, November 2. It will resume for one day before being adjourned again to Monday, November 6.