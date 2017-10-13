‘Proud’ PM awards officers for UN service in Sudan

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force has awarded medals to the five officers who recently returned from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Dafur, Sudan.

A medal presentation was held this morning at the police headquarters in Rove, Honiara, to recognise the returning officers and to commission the next group of officers that will leave for Sudan later this year.

The officers were awarded the RSIPF ‘International Law Enforcement Cooperation’ medal, which is reserved for foreign law enforcement officers serving in the country and the United Nations service medal.

In the keynote address, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare thanked the officers on behalf of the government and the country.

The Prime Minister said the contribution of the officers to the United Nations and the Solomon Islands would remain a part of the country’s history.

“I must say I stand here as a proud Prime Minister and a proud Solomon Islander because this is the first ever international service our Police has ever done,” he said.

“I must also congratulate you on an outstanding job done,and I have also received praise for your outstanding performance in the UN mission.”

Meanwhile, Police commissioner Mathew Varley said five new officers would travel to Sudan soon.

Mr Varley said four of the five officers had been finalised for approval and there was only one officer still waiting approval from the UN for departure.

“They have undergone extensive training as part of their preparation, and they were trained at the Australian Federal Police international training facility,” he said.

“The training involves extensive reviews, interviews and also medical clearance.”

By: Lowen Sei