Public opinion set on reviving anti-corruption bill

At a public forum on the anti-corruption bill, citizens expressed overwhelming support for the government to bring the bill back.

Civil society organisations’ Anti-Corruption Bill Committee organised the forum on Saturday in Honiara to gather views on the new bill, and committee chairman Dr Huddie Namo said government should listen to the people’s opinion.

“I think the government needs to be serious now with this bill, and they need to bring it back when Parliament resumes on the 23rd,” Dr Namo said. “People put our MPs in National Parliament, so they stand up there to represent the voice of the people.”

Dr Namo has said that members of civil society will stop at nothing to ensure the anti-corruption bill returns to Parliament.

While moving the special adjournment motion last week, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stressed the importance of finalising matters to be presented to Parliament, such as the anti-corruption bill, before Parliament resumes on 23rd October.