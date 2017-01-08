PUBLIC URGED TO KEEP GOOD HYGIENE

The National Referral Hospital has advised the public to protect themselves and their family against meningococcal by practising good hygiene.

Families are terrified after the National Hospital Authority announced the death of two children the previous weekend over an unknown disease.

While the health authority could not verify the cause of their death, doctors suspected it was- ‘meningococcal septicemia’.

Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia are caused by bacteria that affect the lining around the brain and spinal cord.

The Medical authority has asked the public not to panic, be calm and follow simple hygienic practices.

The public can heighten their health by washing their hands regularly with soap and water, cover their mouth when sneezing or a cough and avoid sharing kitchen utensil.