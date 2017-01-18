DIARRHOEA OUTBREAK REPORTED IN CHOISEUL

Unconfirmed reports claimed a diarrhoea outbreak is currently making rounds in Ward 12 of Choiseul Province.

Resident, Nerio Ulemiki claims a number of children were affected by the outbreak.

“Must be above ten children who have been going to and fro to the clinic. A canoe has just gone out with some more children who have been affected by diarrhoea.”

Mr Ulemiki says the sick children were transported by canoe to another clinic for medical attention because Bangara clinic in Ward 12 does not have a nurse at the post.

“Maybe this time it must be over two months since the nurse which stayed here went on holiday. Then they said a new nurse will come here but since last month when they made the promise, the nurse has not arrived yet.”

Authorities at the Taro hospital said they will issue a response soon.