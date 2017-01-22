RESOURCE OWNERS SUPPORTED FSII CALL ON PM

A task force representing the resource owners of West Rennell has supported calls for the Prime Minister to step aside and allow the bauxite issue to be investigated.

Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII) recently called on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step aside.

Chairman of the task-force, Timothy Johnstone told SIBC News they rejected the recent explanations but are supporting calls for the Prime Minister to step aside.

“I totally reject the recent explanations as they are unacceptable because we are going on with this issue. I will be ready as it has now reached the level that they are calling on the Prime Minister to step down and I support it. Even if they protested I also support that and we will join the protest.”