Search still on for missing boy in Western Province

Police in Ringi, Western Province, are still searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing after last Friday’s boat collision near Kukudu, Kolombangara.

The boat accident claimed one life. Three others were hospitalised.

SIBC News understands the 16-year-old boy went missing after he jumped off one of the boats when the collision occurred.

Radio Hapi Lagun’s Sina Adrian said Police were still searching for the boy.

“The search still continues (they) are unable to locate the lad who went missing during Friday night’s accident, so Police at Ringi are still searching that part of the Western Province, they’ve been searching since the weekend,” he said.

“Some of the stubby boats were used in other police activities so another group of Police officers has conducted the search since.”