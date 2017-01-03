SEVERAL BILLS DUE FOR 2nd READING IN PARLIAMENT

A number of Bills are due for the second reading on the floor of Parliament.

Before adjourning Parliament last year, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reminded the house the Bills include the Ombudsman Bill 2016, the Wildlife Protection and Amendment Bill 2016, and the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority Bill 2016.

Others include the Pacific Games 2023 Bill 2016, the Child and Family Welfare Bill 2016, the Adoption Bill 2016, the Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill 2016, the Land Surveyors Bill 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bill 2016 and the Whistle Blowers Protection Bill 2016.

Prime Minister Sogavare said Parliament will also expect to see the new Leadership Code Commission Act and a reformed Political Party Integrity Act that will focus on electoral processes.