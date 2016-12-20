SI LEADS FSHERY NEGOTIATN

Solomon Islands has been instrumental in the Pacific Islands’ rejection of a number of proposal by distant water fishing nations.

These include those of the European Union (EU), United States of America (USA)and Japan during the recent Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) annual meeting in Fiji.

A government statement confirms Solomon Islands Head of Delegation and Under Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ferral Lasi was a stout proponent in rejecting the distant water fishing nations’ proposals, including attempts to get extra fishing days, prevent expansion of Pacific countries domestic fleets and get access to trade information on the Vessel Day Scheme (VDS).

He says that is simply a move to protect existing distant water fishing fleets.

Mr Lasi made this clear during the plenary session on Friday when he objected on behalf of PNA and all Forum Fisheries Agency members to a proposal by Japan to limit purse seine fishing capacity by putting a cap on number of purse seine fishing vessels in the fishery.