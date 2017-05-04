SIBC asks: What do you think? (talem tingting)

As part of World Press Freedom Day, SIBC walked around the Point Cruz area for our Talem TingTing program in Honiara and asked:

Do you think it is important that our journalists are able to report freely on news and issues? And Why?

And: What do you think of journalism in the Solomon Islands?

Johnson Soro:

“Oh Yeah. because there are groups who abuse power. And journalists are the best people to expose this, that’s what I think.”

“I hear them and read their stories, and I think they are doing a pretty good job. And the standard they’ve arrived at is ok, but into the future they could still improve to know the difference between good and bad. But I’m satisfied with the job they’re doing.”

Esther Rara:

“Yes. I think they need to find more true stories and then find out where these true stories are coming from and they shouldn’t be frightened.”

“It’s good but sometimes they are creating stories from their minds.”

Elizabeth Ono:

“Yes, so that people are aware of what’s going on in the country, it’s good that they report freely on companies.

“I think sometimes they need to be more investigative. and when a story comes up they need to continue. On some stories they leave the public in suspense or to speculate. So I think they need to continue the story and end it somewhere and be a little more informative. They’re good, they just need to improve in some areas.

Stephen Pomo:

“Yes. It is very important and report on whatever they want. It is important because what is happening in our country needs to be up to date, from the east, to the west.”

“Yes, they are very important. And they do a good job reporting on what’s going and we must rep sect them, in order to find out what’s going on”