SIBC podcasts: Are there really giants on Mount Popomanaseu?

SIBC Multimedia, SIBC Podcasts
October 6, 2017
The mountains of the Solomon Islands hold many secrets

In the latest Landmarks program, SIBC talks to the villagers of Mount Popomanaseu – the Solomon Islands’ highest point – to find out the secrets of the area including stories of giant Taro and giant pigs and giant people!

Landmarks: Mount Popomanaseu

 

