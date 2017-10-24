SIBC podcasts: Calling Provinces travels to Hae Village in the Russell Islands

October 24, 2017
Villagers from the Russell Islands

In this latest edition of Calling Provinces, Elizabeth Sade talks to Margaret Siho, a woman from Hae Village, about the difficulties of village life.

While SIBC’s John Toki went to the International Rural Women’s Day at Tetere in Guadalcanal.

To listen to the podcast, click below:

Calling Provinces – Hae Village, Russell Islands

 

