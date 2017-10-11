SIBC Podcasts: conservation, community and climate change in Choiseul Province

Choiseul is a long long way away from Honiara, and the province sometimes gets forgotten.

So as part of SIBC’s Environment Show Priscilla Ragu spoke to Choiseul Premier Jackson Kiloe about the major issues affecting the region, such as climate change and conservation, and how the community is working together to try and solve them.

Listen to the program by clicking the link below:

The Environment Show: Choiseul Province