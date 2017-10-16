SIBC Podcasts: Fiberglass boats – the Chevrolets of the Solomons

October 16, 2017
A fiberglass boat at Auki harbour

In the latest edition of SIBC’s Dollars and Sense podcast, Charles Bice talks to Albert Gaori about the Chevrolets of the Solomons – the Fiberglass boat.

Click below to listen to the podcast:

$$ and Sense – the fiberglass boat

