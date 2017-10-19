SIBC Podcasts: Simbo Island, the Solomons’ organic island

SIBC Multimedia, SIBC Podcasts
October 19, 2017
The Western Province from the air

In the last Environment Show program, Priscilla Ragu talks to Esther Lumbo about her home, Simbo Island in the Western Province, and how it is become an organic island.

Click on the link below to listen:

The Environment Show – Simbo

