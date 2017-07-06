SIBC’s Independence Day concert – Local Kai Kai, hungry for you to be there!

As their name suggests, string band Local Kai Kai sing all about food.

The traditional string band, mainly from Malaita, came together at the Ministry of Livestock and Agriculture and use the Solomons-style music to promote local food.

The group will be one of the 10 bands set to perform tomorrow as part of SIBC’s Swing with the Strings Independence Day concert at the Honiara Art Gallery.

The concert, which will also be live-streamed on SIBC, starts at 10am and runs all day to 5pm.

As guitarist and back-up singer Joe Keniratoa told SIBC as preparations at the Art Gallery began today, they were looking forward to the gig.

“We have a mix and old songs and new songs,” he said.

“And we also use a busol (a traditional Solomons rope-instrument) but the player is in Auki, so we’ll need to find someone in the crowd who can play!”

Lead singer Anna Ramoni also revealed a secret to SIBC.

“We have a special Independence Day song as well,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a big crowd to perform in front of.”