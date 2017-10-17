SIBC’s pictures from the past

A US trooper with three locals on patrol in Guadalcanal, 1942. Note the US soldier’s samurai sword.
The Solomon Islands has a rich and diverse history, so here at SIBC we’d thought we’d publish some interesting historical pictures from the past, to show what life used to be like here…
If you have any “pictures from the past” send them through to nsas@sibc.com.sb
First up, the capital, Honiara:
Honiara in 1941 – there was nothing here apart from a small village
This is Honiara in 1945. Note the port infrastructure following WWII.
Unloading beer for the troops at Henderson air field during the war.
US soldiers being taught how to hatch by local Solomon Islanders