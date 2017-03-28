SIBC’s tour of Savo Island: Part 1

SIBC toured of the beautiful Savo Island earlier this month. Here is part 1 of the collection of photos the team captured during their travels.
Traditional dancing in the village of Bonala
Cutting the grass with bush knives in Kaogele village
The SIBC team preparing on the beach before climbing Savo’s volcano.
Panueli Village big man Edwyn Kuki spoke to SIBC about the Megapode bird. Look out for the full story coming soon.
Victoria, from Kuila Village, spoke to the team about development issues in her village. This is her in the catholic church which was half-built, then abandoned.
Children from Kalaka School having a break during lunchtime
Chief Moses Puloka from Koela Village helped escort the SIBC team down from the volcano.
Savo Island from the water