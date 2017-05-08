Sikua set to appear in court next week on corruption accusations

Suspended Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Edmund Sikua will take his plea at his next Court appearance Monday next week.

The Honiara Magistrate’s Court has been told police investigations into his case are complete.

Mr Sikua is accused of awarding government tenders worth more than $SBD600,000 to Beeds Investment, a company registered and owned by his two daughters.

He was arrested in December. He was the third person arrested by the Janus Task Force since its establishment in August.

Kikiva Tuni